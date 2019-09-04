After raising an incredible $3.5 million on Indiegogo last year, Light Phone 2 is now available to the masses. The second-generation minimalist phone remains focused on freeing users from social media addiction with its slimmed-down design. We found the original $150 to be a suitable second device when you need to ditch an iPhone or Android for an evening. However, the second generation is seeing a more than 100% increase in price to $350, which is sure to make this device all the more polarizing. But given its impressive crowdfunding haul and never-ceasing demand for smaller iPhones, there may be a home for the Light Phone 2 after all. Hit the jump for additional details on today’s release, availability, and more.

Light Phone 2: A re-focused version of the original

The premise of Light Phone 2 is familiar. Do away with the apps, slim down the design, and rid yourself of notifications. The first generation did an admirable job of just that. Its predecessor, Light Phone 2, puts a focus on a new mantra “appreciate your time, life is right now.”

Light Phone 2 is built around a 2.84-inch E-ink display with few buttons and distractions. It maintains a credit card size without much else happening on the physical design itself. Ample connectivity remains, as it’s still a phone at its core, with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi-, GPS, and Bluetooth all on-board.

Where things get a bit more complicated is Light Phone 2’s selection of apps or “tools” as the brand calls them. Gone are the days of infinite scroll, constant notifications, or ads. Light Phone leadership is pretty blunt about the fact that they don’t want you checking your phone.

Light Phone is not against adding more tools to its database so long as the creator doesn’t mind it being a stripped-down version. So what does that mean for Spotify, Google Maps or other open APIs that might be Light Phone-worthy? Well, only time will tell. But the folks behind the phone aren’t opposed to it.

Light Phone 2 is available today direct from the manufacturer for $350. In the US it will work with T-Mobile’s DIGITS program and eventually AT&T’s NumberSync and Verizon’s NumberShare, thanks to each carrier’s secondary SIM card programs.

9to5Toys’ Take

We loved the original Light Phone for what it was. A stripped-down version of your smartphone for when life calls for a break from the constant notifications and distractions. It’s somewhat disappointing that the price has jumped significantly to $350, but each step forward often requires a change in pricing as we’re seeing today.

