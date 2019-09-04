Get Motor Trend Magazine delivered every month for 4-yrs. at $12 (Reg. $40)

DiscountMags is now offering a 4-year subscription to Motor Trend Magazine for just $12 with free delivery every month. Simply apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $10 per year at Amazon and DiscountMags, today’s deal is as much as $28 in savings and is the best price we can find. For comparison, our code above will yield a much better deal than last weekend’s Labor Day sale which had this one up at around $4.50 per year. Head below for all the details.

Described as “America’s automotive authority”, Motor Trend features everything from road tests and service-related content, to market forecasts and racing news. That’s on top of new car buying guides and much more.

As always, there is no auto-renewals or shipping fees, and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a different address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so. Today’s deal is available for both new customers and existing subscribers looking to renew at a discount.

Speaking of great deals for car enthusiasts, you can bring CarPlay and Android Auto to your ride with this $300 Sony Receiver today (25% off). And you can keep a closer eye on things with VAVA’s Wi-Fi + GPS 1080p Dash Cam for $73 (Reg. $100).

But for more reading material, here is our picks for the best books to pickup in September and this month’s Amazon First Reads eBook freebies.

Motor Trend:

