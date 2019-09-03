VAVA’s 1080p Dash Cam sports Wi-Fi + GPS for $73 (Reg. $100)

VAVA-US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Wi-Fi Dash Camera for $73.09 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code TGE7UE4B at checkout. Regularly around $100, this beats our last mention by $10 and is the lowest price we’ve tracked historically. Unlike normal dash cameras that require you to remove the SD card to check your footage, this model has built-in Wi-Fi so you can browse from a smartphone. Plus, it has GPS capabilities to store the location of your recordings. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Don’t forget about Anker’s Roav DashCam C1 on sale for $53, which is down from its $70+ going rate. Though it offers Wi-Fi, you’ll lose out on GPS capabilities here. Or, you can save even more when opting for the APEMAN 1080p Dash Cam at $45 shipped. This model ditches Wi-Fi capabilities, so do keep that in mind.

VAVA Wi-Fi Dash Cam features:

Based on powerful Novatek NT96663 CPU, the 1920x1080p dash cam captures up to 5 car lanes with its 155° lens, recording at 60fps, with crystal clear details, even capturing license plates.

Built-in GPS can accurately track your driving route, location, and speed in either km/h or MP/H.

Seamless loop recording will be automatically activated when starting the engine

Discreet design allows for a well-hidden witness that captures all events on the road ahead

