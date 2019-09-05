This $19.50 smart surge protector has four outlets, USB ports, more (Save 35%)

LeFun Smart (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smart AC + USB Surge Protector for $19.49 shipped when coupon code I4DN2G5T has been applied during checkout. That’s over $10 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. This surge protector sports a six foot power cord, four smart AC outlets, and just as many 2.4A USB ports. AC outlets can be controlled individually or in groups, making it a cinch to set up quick actions, schedules, and more. Support for both Alexa and Google Assistant ensures that toggling power can be just a quick voice command away. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Cut spending in half when you opt for KMC’s 4-Outlet Smart Surge Protector at $10. Note: shipping is delayed about one week. Going this route means you’ll give up a six foot power cord and four USB ports. Just like the featured deal, this surge protector works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

LeFun Smart Surge Protector features:

Support voice controlled: This Wi-Fi power strip works with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control with simple commands. Just enable the smart power strip on Alexa or Google Assistant, then turn them on/off via voice.

Separate control: easy to set up in smart life app via 2.4G Wi-Fi network, and each smart plugs (except for USB ports) can be controlled individually or in groups via Alexa, Google Assistant and its smartphone app. Users can schedule the connected devices to turn on/off automatically.

Multiple purpose: equip with 4 smart outlets and 4 USB charging port with 6ft extendable power cord for travel, home and office, providing a convenient power supply for home appliances such as fan, space heater, Humidifier, lights holiday decorating lights.

