While attention may be on Apple’s Keynote address today, Anker has quietly introduced its latest USB-C wall charger which has one of the smallest designs we’ve seen to date. The PowerPort III Nano packs 18W of power in what the brand is calling the “world’s smallest” currently available on the market. Anker is known for its wide range of consumer technology and accessories, but while its efforts have been spread to multiple categories in recent years, the brand’s smartphone-focused line is still its bread and butter. Head below for more on the latest release from Anker.

Anker announces PowerPort III Nano

Anker’s PowerPort lineup has been expanding rapidly in recent years as big names like Apple have transitioned away from USB-A ports to the more flexible USB-C. The PowerPort III Nano arrives as the latest addition to the brand’s stable of products. Headlined by a micro-sized footprint, it comes in at a slightly smaller size than Apple’s official 5W adapter while packing more power along the way. All told, it’s just one-inch in size.

Users will be able to count on 18W of total output from the single USB-C port, which is enough juice to power smartphones and tablets on the market. While trickly charging is an option on larger devices like MacBooks, this isn’t an ideal product for that use.

More to come but holy wow is Anker's new USB-C power block small. (Daughter's toy cat for scale.) pic.twitter.com/FctLJ85lxb — Trevor Daugherty (@trevorjd14) September 10, 2019

Here’s a quick look at the Anker PowerPort III Nano specs:

Unbelievably Small: The ultra-compact design is just 1 inch thick, packing 18W of power into a package the size of a 5W iPhone charger.

High-Speed Charging: Equipped with a USB-C Power Delivery port, and loaded with 18W of power to provide full-speed charging to phones, tablets, and more.

Universal Compatibility: Anker’s PowerIQ 3.0 technology works flawlessly with virtually all mobile USB-C devices.

Highly-Integrated Technology: Anker’s latest technology uses a stacked design with custom magnetic components to reduce size, boost efficiency, and improve heat dissipation.

Pricing and availability

The Anker PowerPort III Nano can be found over at Amazon with a list price of $25.99. At the time of our writing, inventory is pretty thin, but more is expected on the way in conjunction with today’s Apple event.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ll have a full hands-on review in the coming weeks, but initial impressions reveal an impressively small footprint. The USB-C wave is happening with more and more devices taking hold of the medium. A combined affordable price tag, minimalistic design, and good enough charging speeds are sure to make this an easy buy for any techie.

