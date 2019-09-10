Instant cameras have been making their way into the hands of hipsters, college students, and those reminiscent of the 1970s for quite some time. The trendy smartphone alternatives have seen their fair share of modern refreshes as of late, and today we’re getting yet another 21st-century twist on the product line. Polaroid Originals has just announced its new Lab accessory, which pairs with an iPhone to instantly print out previously-taken photos. Head below for a closer look.

The folks over at Polaroid Originals have been pumping out nostalgia-packed instant cameras for quite some time now. In the same retro fashion, the brand’s new Polaroid Lab looks to bring photo printing into the smartphone era. Its design seems right out of the 70s, and there’s the brand’s classic off-white colorway fully-present here.

But the new iPhone accessory is inspired by more than just the looks of its predecessors. A companion application handles readying the photo on your iPhone’s end, but no Bluetooth or connectivity is necessary. Polaroid Lab utilizes a similar printing technique to darkrooms of yesteryear. Thanks to a combination of mirrors, light and Polaroid’s “unique chemistry,” photos are projected directly from a smartphone’s screen onto film. Then the tabletop device ejects photograph, which you’ll have to shake as it develops.

It’ll be compatible with just about any modern smartphone and utilizes existing I-Type and 600 series films. One of the unique features of Polaroid Lab is the ability to blow up a single image across several print photos. This feature is something that even other iPhone-enabled instant cameras can’t do. So there’s more than just an exciting design at play here.

Polaroid Lab debuts in October

Those looking to expand their retro arsenal of photography accessories can bring home Polaroid Lab starting next month. It’ll officially be available on October 10th and will retail for $130. You’ll only be able to buy Lab direct from Polaroid Originals at first. We’ll likely see this one pop up at Amazon sometime in the future.

9to5toys’ take

There’s no denying that the Polaroid Lab is one of the niftier instant camera accessories. A major selling point will undoubtedly be how it projects images from your iPhone onto photos, but that novelty comes at the cost of convenience. There are plenty of instant cameras or Polaroid-like printers available now that pair with your iPhone. Though for those truly captivated by nostalgia, this will surely be an eye-catching alternative to posting photos to Instagram.

