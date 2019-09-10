Samsonite’s freeform expandable hardside luggage in black for $109 shipped

Amazon’s offering the Samsonite Checked Medium Freeform Expandable Hardside Luggage in the color black for $109 shipped. Regularly up to $160, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in a year. This luggage has double spinner wheels to easily get you to your destination. Plus, it has a lightweight design and has TSA lock for convenience. Rated 4.2/5 stars with nearly 300 reviews.

The Bagail (100% positived feedback) via Amazon 6-Piece Set Packing Cubes help you organize your luggage for $18.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. The six pieces come in three different sizes and make it easy to separate all of your essentials. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 3,400 reviews.

Samsonite’s Freeform Hardside Luggage features:

  • 24″ SPINNER LUGGAGE maximizes your packing power and is the ideal checked bag for longer trips
  • PACKING Dimensions: 24.0″ x 18.0″ x 11.5″, OVERALL Dimensions: 27.95″ x 19.57″ x 13.39″, 8.5 lbs
  • 10 YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY: Samsonite products are rigorously tested to ensure our products meet stringent standards. This bag comes with a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship
  • RECESSED TSA combination lock provides security when checked belongings, cases expand for added packing capacity
  • ULTRA-LIGHT, ultra strong shells withstand the rigors of modern travel

