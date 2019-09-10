Classic SNES RPG CHRONO TRIGGER now $5 on iOS/Android (Reg. $10)

Widely considered to be among the best games ever made, and certainly on the Super Nintendo, the iOS port of Chrono Trigger is now 50% off. The Square Enix RPG usually sells for $10 on the App Store, but you can now download it for just $4.99. The memorable story takes the player on an epic journey through time and features a stellar turn-based combat system, all of which has been tweaked for the mobile experience. Oh, and Android users are also in luck today as Google Play is offering the same deal right now. Both versions combine for a 4+ star rating from over 13,000 gamers. More details below.

Speaking of fantastic Square Enix RPGs, today’s roundup has even more. You’ll find a selection of Final Fantasy titles on sale at as much as 50% off, on top of even more including Plant Light Meter, Thermo-hygrometer and Cessabit. On the productivity side of things, get ready for Catalina with the latest Mac app BundleHunt.

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

Android: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

CHRONO TRIGGER:

As the definitive version of CHRONO TRIGGER, not only have the controls been updated, the graphics and sound have also been revamped to make your adventure even more fun and enjoyable to play. To complete your journey, also included is the mysterious ‘Dimensional Vortex’ dungeon and the forgotten ‘Lost Sanctum’ dungeon. Meet the challenges presented to you and long-lost secrets may be revealed…

