It’s time for the OtterBox iPhone 11 accessory and case offerings. A new lineup of gear from one of the most trusted case-makers out there is now live on its official site with a plethora of options for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. For those unfamiliar, OtterBox is well-known for heavy-duty protective cases to keep your precious device clean and safe whether you’re on the job site, tidying up the yard or out on a hike. Along with a series of more casual offerings for Apple’s latest handset, the “No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S” is back with an updated version of its popular Defender series as well. All the details are down below.

OtterBox iPhone 11 Cases and Accessories:

Ranging from the base model Symmetry series and the leather-clad Strada series to the popular Defender model, OtterBox has a little bit of something for everyone. The new OtterBox iPhone 11 lineup starts from $15 for the Defender series holsters and caps off at about $78 for the “Build Your Own” Otter + Pop covers.

The new iPhone 11 Defender Series cases feature much of the same protection as the previous-generation models as well as germ-fighting “Microbial Defense” on the Pro model. Making use of a hard inner shell, outer slipcover, and an included holster, the Defenders offer up “multi-layer defense.” You’ll also find port covers to keep dirt and dust from clogging your Lightning port and a “screenless design” for “flawless touch response.” However, if you plan on getting into some particularly rough situations for an iPhone, you could also pair the case with the new iPhone 11 OtterBox Amplify screen protector for a complete 360-degree level of protection.

As for the rest off the OtterBox iPhone 11 case offerings, just about every model has been updated for the latest handsets. The Symmetry and Otter + Pop options also include new case graphics and “day-to-night” solids to match up with Apple’s new colorways.

Pricing:

Symmetry Series from $50

Defender Series/Pro from $60

Otter + Pop from $60

Strada Series from $40

Commuter Series from $40

Amplify Screen from $50

While there are some exclusions, you can score a nice deal on the new OtterBox iPhone 11 accessories. For a limited time, you can save 10% on select cases if you purchase a screen protector at the same time. This does not apply to the Otter + Pop models, but it will work with the Alpha Glass, Alpha Flex or Amplify screen protectors. Just make sure both a case and a screen protector is in your cart while checking out.

The new OtterBox lineup comes on the heels of iPhone 11 offerings from Mophie, Pad & Quill, Nomad and Anker.

OtterBox iPhone 11 Defender Series:

Guard your iPhone with the legendary Defender Series Screenless Edition. The rugged iPhone 11 Pro protective case offers multi-layer defense plus port covers to keep out dirt and dust. With direct screen access, a non-slip grip and an included holster, it’s built to stand up to everyday adventures.

