The Nomad leather iPhone 11 cases are now available. Every year when Apple unveils the latest iPhones, there are a few particular companies we wait for when it comes to accessories, and Nomad is one of them. Its minimalist, streamlined Horween leather cases offer a classy and attractive cover on par with Apple’s tedious design approach. Along with drop protection, extremely thin construction, and that aged patina look over time, you’ll want to hit the jump for more details on the new Nomads.

Nomad Leather iPhone 11 Cases:

Nomad’s offerings range from essential thin leather covers to the more involved Rugged Folio and Tri-Folio options. Whether you’re looking for a basic leather sheath or something more in a wallet-style with cardholders, Nomad has you covered. That is providing you’re not looking for some crazy colorways and the like – its options are entirely set in a sleek black leather or brown color.

All of the Nomad leather iPhone 11 cases have a few essential things in common. More specifically, American Horween leather build and the ability to achieve a rugged patina over time. According to Nomad, the Horween leather is “vegetable-tanned, imbued with natural waxes and oils, and the surface is not sprayed with a synthetic sealant.” In other words, this is unnatural leather and the kinds of cases that look better the more you beat them up.

Complete Qi compatibility is on the docket as well. Another common trait with the Nomad iPhone 11, Max and Pro cases is the wireless charging compatibility – a must-have feature these days.

Model Pricing:

Rugged Case from $50

Folio Rugged from $70

Rugged Tri-Folio from $80

Active Rugged Case from $50

Outside of these new Nomad leather iPhone 11 cases, we have already seen the latest offerings from Pad & Quill and you’ll find even more in massive roundup right here (still updating). That includes options from brands like OtterBox, LifeProof, Apple, Speck, Ringke, CASETiFY and many more starting from $10.

Nomad Rugged iPhone 11 Case:

We source this leather from the renowned Horween Leather Co. of Chicago, one of America’s oldest tanneries. Over time, the raw, vegetable tanned leather will patina, developing a look that is exclusively yours. From day one to 100, your case will weather but not wear out, creating a handsome, rich character unique to you.

