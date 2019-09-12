Smartphone Accessories: Anker Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds $40, more

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $50, today’s discount saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Cut wires entirely out of the listening sessions, whether you’re enjoying a workout playlist at the gym or commuting to work. An IPX7 waterproof rating allows Anker’s earbuds to keep up though most activities and 15 hours of playback when using the charging case yield all-day listening. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,300 customers.
True Wireless Earbuds for True Musical Freedom Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds are the embodiment of musical freedom. They boast our pioneering graphene-enhanced drivers that deliver a wider soundstage, intensified bass, exceptional accuracy, and crystal-clear clarity.
The earbuds’ ultra-secure fit keeps them securely in place during your commute, while navigating city streets, or even when working up a sweat. And when you need to recharge, the mini charging case gives Liberty Neo a boost without being constrained by a power outlet and wires.
