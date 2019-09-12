Apple Watch band deals from $5: Official Leather Loop now $99, sport straps, more

Following Tuesday’s Keynote address, we’ve spotted a number of Apple Watch band deals this morning over at Amazon. Those upgrading to the new Series 5 model will want to consider grabbing an extra strap to upgrade their look for any situation. Headlining is the new Leather Loop in three finishes for $99. Prior to the event earlier this week, you’d pay $149 for these bands but Apple has officially dropped the price. This is just the second time you’ve been able to pick up this band for under $100 all-time, so it’s particularly notable. Slated to ship next week.

Amazon also has various Apple Watch Sport bands in both sizes and various colors for $35.99, which includes the (Product)RED model which is still on sale from earlier this week. Don’t forget to look for extra savings at checkout. Today’s deal is down from the usual $49 price tag. The Pride Edition band is also still being discounted as well to $35.99.

Finally, those looking to save big can go with a BRG Sport Band in black for $4.99 when code VPIXVPLK is applied during checkout. You’d typically pay a few dollars more and as much as $10 for these bands. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 1,400 Amazon reviewers.

Still need an Apple Watch? Previous generation models are being heavily discounted across the board. Check out our roundup for all of the best deals.

Apple Watch Leather Loop Band features:

The Venezia Leather for this band is handcrafted in Arzignano, Italy.

With an artisan heritage spanning five generations, the tannery has a history of partnership with some of the most prestigious names in fashion.

A delicate milling and tumbling process enhances the beautiful pebbled texture.

And magnets concealed within the soft, quilted leather allow you to simply wrap it around your wrist for a precise fit and a trim look.

You can match this band with any Apple watch Series 5 case of the same size.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!