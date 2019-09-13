Pelican is debuting its new protective iPhone 11 cases today with 4 new models. There are some companies out there like OtterBox and LifeProof that are well-known for robust iPhone covers, and then there’s Pelican. A company synonymous with protecting some of the most valuable gear out there — military equipment and firearms to insanely expensive camera gear — Pelican has been a leader in the space since 1976. Today, the tradition continues with its latest cases for Apple’s newest iPhones. All the details are down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Pelican is described as a “global leader in rugged, mission-critical protective cases”, and it’s taking its expertise to the new lineup of protective iPhone 11 cases starting right now. While each is designed for specific lifestyle situations, all of the covers feature military spec protection as well as “impervious” building materials that won’t “tear, pierce or scratch”. Better yet, they are also “Guaranteed For Life” by Pelican: “You break it, we replace it…forever”.

Pelican Protective iPhone 11 Cases

First up for the new Pelican protective iPhone 11 cases is the Rogue. Available in Glow in the Dark, Black and Taupe, it features a waffle-like design to absorb and redirect multiple impacts. This one also features an extremely durable TPU rubber material. Currently listed at $24.99, you can use code FALL10 to knock an additional 10% off your order. That code will also net you free shipping on orders over $20 and will work on everything sold via the official Pelican phone case site. However, you’ll also want to double check Amazon as prices tend to be fluctuating even lower in some cases.

Battery Case:

On top of the new Mogul and Traveler protective iPhone cases, Pelican is also debuting an updated version of the Protector EMS [Easy Mount System] Recharge case system. Described as technology “once reserved for first responders and extreme-enthusiasts”, the system combines Pelican Protector Ccase with the Easy Mount System that supports a series of new accessories. Included with your purchase you’ll receive the detachable magnetic battery that will provide on-the-go refills as needed. Outside of the new Mophie options, this is among the very first battery case systems we have seen for iPhone 11 thus far. On top of the included magnetic battery pack, the EMD system also includes a pair of Wireless Charging Vent Mounts for your car, although both options are sold separately.

As for the actual case on the Protector EMS system, you’re looking at an impact-resistant outer shell and shock-absorbing rubber lining. It’s “military-spec protection” that will have no problem tumbling down the stairs, on the sidewalk and “everywhere else a phone may accidentally” drop. The new Protector EMS [Easy Mount System] Recharge system for iPhone 11/Pro/Max are now available for $49.99 direct from Pelican. Just remember to use the promo code mentioned above. Same thing here, take a quick peak on the Pelican Amazon store just in case the particular model you’re after is lower there.

More:

You can browse through all of the new protective iPhone 11 cases from Pelican right here. And again, don’t forget to use the code mentioned above.

Speaking of new iPhone 11 cases on sale, Caudabe is 20% off, Pad & Quill’s leather wallet cases are 20% off, and DODOcase is offering 15% off all its iPhone 11/Pro/Max offerings right now.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!