If you’re looking for some discounted iPhone 11 cases for your new handset, the 2019 Caudabe collection has you covered. Featuring a selection of styles and colorways, the new Cadaube iPhone case collection is certainly worth a look for anyone interested in the more minimalist covers. Better yet, it’s all on sale for the rest of the week. Head below for all the details and how to score 20% off your case orders.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Discounted iPhone 11 Cases from Caudabe

Scoring some discounted iPhone 11 cases from Caudabe is easy. Just don’t use that promo code you’ll see on the top of the official site. It will only knock 15% off your order. Whereas code LAUNCH20 will knock it down 20%. You have until the end of day on Sunday to capitalize on the discount. The codes will not stack.

Let’s take a look at what’s on offer here. First up is the minimalist, shock absorbing Sheath case available for iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max (just like the rest of the case models). It is made of a “soft, gel-like,” flexible polymer and starts at just $24.95 in both the black and grey colorways. However, after using the code above, your total will drop to slightly under $20.

Next up is the Lucid Clear. As the name suggests, this will be your best bet from Caudabe for showing off the color of your new iPhone 11. It is made of an “impact resistant thermoplastic polymer used in bulletproof glass” and comes in Crystal Clear or Gold Metallic (the latter of which appears to be out of stock, although we are expecting it to go live anytime now). Regularly $25, this one also drops to just $20 after the above code is used.

All the Way Minimal or Full Protection

You can choose between the “impossibly thin” Veil case or Caudabe’s most protective option in the Synthesis model as well. While the Veil will only protect your new iPhone against minor bumps and drops, it is also the most form-fitting and thin case in the lineup. On the other hand, Synthesis provides up 6.6-feet of drop protection via its ShockLite polymer and micro-etched, clear backing. Caudabe describes it as “rugged protection in a slim, minimalist design”.

The Veil starts at $19.95 and drops to $15.96, while the iPhone 11 Synthesis case drops to $23.96 after the code above is used. Note: some of the cases are slightly (a dollar or two) more expensive when opting for the iPhone Pro 11 Max options.

Plus Even More:

Speaking of discounted iPhone 11 cases, we are also seeing 15% off the new DODOcase collection and 20% off the new leather Pad & Quill wallet cases. That’s on top of a massive selection of new options from OtterBox, Nomad, and many more right here.

Looking for a deal on your iPhone 11 pre-order too? Of course you are. Here are all the best pre-order deals from $300 gift card options to free lines and much more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!