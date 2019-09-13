The new iPhone 11 DODOcase offerings are now available. After a seeing plethora of new covers for Apple’s latest iPhone models go live over the last few days, it is now DODOcase’s turn. Alongside Pad & Quill and Grovemade, the company creates some of the best premium cases out there from wallets and leather covers to bespoke options and much more. Head below for more details and an early pre-order discount on the new iPhone 11/Pro/Max lineup.

New iPhone 11 DODOcase Gear:

It looks like the entire lineup of DODOcase covers have now been updated for the latest iPhones. DODO is also well-known for its custom cases. You can make use of the DODOmizer online editor right here to create your custom case from scratch using one of the company’s existing silhouettes. And the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max options are now live from $49.95.

Get 15% off All Stock iPhone 11 Cases

However, in celebration of the new handsets, the iPhone 11 DODOcase offerings are available at 15% off for a limited time only. Use code NEWAPPLE15OFF at checkout to redeem the discount. Just note, while the custom iPhone 11 cases are live, the code only works on stock options. Outside of the DODOmizer creations mentioned above, all of the new cases from the Leather Kickstand and Angle View options to the Bookcase and wallet covers are all eligible.

One standout from the new iPhone 11 DODOcase offerings would have to be the Lorna iPhone Wallet Case. Now available for all three new iPhone models, it comes in 4 color combinations and starts at $74.95. However, using the code above will knock your total down to $63.71. Shipping starts at $5 on DODOcase but varies by item.

Features include a Pergamena leather exterior that develops a rich patina over time with a book cloth interior and elastic band closure. It also has a flexible leather spine and a sturdy polymer tray to protect your precious new device. You’ll find more than enough space for 3+ cards and even some cash.

10.2-inch iPad too:

Other than the iPhone 11 DODOcase gear, the company is also offering 15% off its new 10.2-inch iPad cases and sleeves using the same code as above. You’ll find all of the available options right here and even more details on the recently announced 10.2 inch iPad here.

If you have yet to pre-order your new iPhone, here are all the best deals including $300 gift card offers and much more. And if you don’t plan on scoring a new Series 5 Watch, the Series 4 options are seeing serious discounts right now.

Lorna iPhone Wallet Case:

The iPhone wallet case is perfect for folks who want to be able to carry necessities on the go in one product. We recommend 2 cards per panel pocket and, if needed, storing extras in the cash slot behind them. This handsome stylish case is sleek and slim and won’t bulge out your pocket. It features a sturdy plastic tray which securely holds your phone. However, it’s surprisingly simple to pop your phone in and out of the case by gently pressing down on one of the corners.

