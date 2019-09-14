Fall is a week away, this lightweight zip-up hoodie keeps you warm for $21.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Doublju company (96% positive previous 12-month feedback) via Amazon is offering its Lightweight Zip-Up Hoodie Jacket for Women in multiple colors and sizes for $21.74 Prime shipped. This is down from its near-$30 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. With fall only a week or so away, it’s time to start gearing up for cooler weather. This jacket is cute and stylish, providing a thin layer during this transitioning season. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Another great way to stay warm is the Zippo Rechargeable Hand Warmer, which starts at $16 Prime shipped on Amazon depending on how long you want the battery to last. I purchased this for my fiancée who always has cold hands and she loves it. Plus, when the battery starts to run out, just plug it in to get a few more hours of warming action. Also, Zippo’s hand warmer doubles as a portable battery to recharge your phone should be something you’re looking for, too.

You could also opt for the old fashioned HotHands Hand Warmer 10-pack for $6.50 Prime shipped as an alternative way to warm your mitts. These come in five separate packs with each package containing two warmers. Plus, each one provides “up to 10 hours of heat”.

Doublju Lightweight Jacket features:

Machine Wash Cold / Do Not Bleach / Dry low

Doublju Basic Lightweight Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt for Women

Features Drawstring Hoodie, 2 Front Pockets, Zip-Up Front, And Long Sleeves

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!