Ways for gamers to enjoy nostalgic titles have been in anything but short supply recently. No matter which company or publisher you look at, odds are that there will be a retro remake that will transport you back to your childhood or college years. The folks at Analogue have managed to stand out from the pack of releases by offering fresh takes on new versions of consoles from the 1980s and 90s. Now the company is back with its latest release, the Analogue DAC, which allows you to pair its modern console clones with a CRT TV and more.

Analogue DAC brings CRT TV compatibility into the mix

Analogue is no stranger to dishing out nostalgia-fueled products, having already released refreshed retro consoles for SNES, Sega games, and more. Today’s new release differs from what we’ve seen in the past from the company, but still embodies the retro spirit just the same.

Launching as an accessory to its previously-released console remakes, the new Analogue DAC looks to offer a truly authentic gaming experience. This unique piece of hardware sets out to accomplish one mission: let you play classic titles the may they were initially meant to be enjoyed, on a CRT or PVM TVs.

Analogue and the team behind DAC designed the new product in-house to pair the company’s HDMI-equipped consoles with the older display technology. There’s more to Analogue DAC than just trying to emulate the classic aesthetic though. You’ll be able to play games like Duck Hunt that especially rely on CRT TVs for the light gun functionality.

At launch, the Analogue DAC will only be compatible with the company’s two most recent consoles, the Super NT and Mega Sg. That shortlist is likely to grow in the future, as the brand notes that it’ll be adding in support for future releases.

Analogue DAC is now up for pre-order

If the idea of loading up your favorite classics on a CRT television sounds too good to be true, then shelling out $79.99 for Analogue DAC will be a must. Pre-orders are currently live on the company’s site, with the first batch of devices shipping in February of next year.

9to5Toys’ Take

In a world where you can summon up just about all of the best NES games on your Switch, or grab a miniature version of many beloved consoles, classic gaming is about as accessible as ever. But for the real retro enthusiasts, Analogue has known that the crowd it caters to wants genuine authenticity.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!