Powerbeats Pro are 20% off to complement your new iPhone, now $200

DailySteals via Rakuten offers the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds in black for $199.98 shipped when promo code DS36 is applied during checkout. You will need to be logged into your Rakuten account to lock-in the savings. That’s down from the usual $250 price tag at Amazon and a match of our previous mention. Powerbeats Pro delivers the latest in audio from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range and features like Hey Siri. Amazon customers have left solid reviews so far and we felt the same way in our hands-on review.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save over $120 and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Powerbeats Pro feature:

Totally wireless high-performance earphones

Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)

Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight comfort and stability

Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts

Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and Auto Play/Pause

What’s in the box: Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones, Charging case, Eartips with four size options, Lightning to USB-A charging cable, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!