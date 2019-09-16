Upgrade your home theater with this 2.1-ch. sound bar system at $96 (25% off)

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics 2.1-Channel Sound Bar for $95.99 shipped when the code 95UKVVK6 is used at checkout. This is down over 25% from its going rate and is one of the best prices available. If you’re still using the TV’s built-in speakers for movie watching, then it’s time to upgrade. This 2.1-Channel system will offer a noticeable improvement over most TV’s built-in speakers, as it gives you more power plus a dedicated subwoofer. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Looking to save more while still upgrading your home theater experience? The Logitech Z313 Speaker System is $33 shipped on Amazon. It offers a similar 2.1-channel design, but without a wireless subwoofer. You’ll also take a hit on the amount of power that it offers overall. But, it makes a great upgrade to any home theater or even computer audio.

TaoTronics 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar features:

34” sound bar with subwoofer: the 2. 1 Channel Sound Bar System features powerful speakers paired with a wireless subwoofer

Wood subwoofer: booms a room-filling, powerful bass without resonance or echo. Rich, powerful bass transforms movies, music, and TV into an explosive experience

Wireless surround sound system: keeps your home stays free of clutter while you get great sound. 6. 5-inch 40-watt subwoofer connects from up to 30 ft. away

Thoughtfully Crafted: combines stunning audio with the convenience of capacitive touch controls and an LED SCREEN that displays modes and Loudness status

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!