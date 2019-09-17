Macy’s VIP Event offers up to 25% off Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, Free People, more

Macy’s VIP Sale offers an extra up to 25% off select top brands with code VIP at check out. Find great deals on Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, Michael Kors and more. Plus, receive free shipping with a $75 purchase. The men’s Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Mesh Polo Shirt is on sale for $60, which is down from its original rate of $85. This shirt is classic, timeless and versatile to dress up or down. It’s available in an array of color options and its mesh material is breathable to help keep you comfortable. With over 600 reviews, this shirt is rated 4.8/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the TOMS Fall Flash Sale that’s offering 25% off select boots, sneakers and more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!