Charge your new iPhone and Apple Watch on Anker’s latest Qi pads for $48

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its new PowerWave 10 Dual Pad Qi Charger for $47.99 shipped when promo code VPRD2571 is applied during checkout. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve tracked. Remember AirPower? Yeah, well Apple’s much-maligned charger never came to fruition but Anker’s PowerWave delivers similar functionality with two Qi pads delivering up to 10W each. This is an easy way to charge multiple devices like an iPhone or Android smartphone, the latest AirPods, and various other everyday carry essentials. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Have an Apple Watch? Be sure to check out the deal below.

Anker Direct via Amazon offers the PowerWave+ Pad for iPhone and Apple Watch at $47.99 shipped when promo code VPRD2570 is applied during checkout. That’s a 20% savings and the second-best we’ve tracked at Amazon. It’s also $2 less than our previous mention. With AirPower officially extinct, Anker offers an intriguing alternative for charging your iPhone and Apple Watch. The built-in Qi pad offers 7.5W of power, but you will need to provide an Apple Watch charging puck. Ships with a wall power block and microUSB cable. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Anker PowerWave 10 features:

High-Speed Wireless Charging Modes: Charges Samsung phones at 10W and iPhones at 7.5W; the fastest possible wireless input that each can accept.

Two is Better: Charge 2 devices at once with Dual Pad’s twin charging surfaces.

Case Friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. PowerWave charges directly through protective cases. Rubber/plastic/TPU cases less than 5 mm thick only. Magnetic and metal attachments or cards will prevent charging.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!