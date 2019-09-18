Bridge Constructor iOS games now 50% off: Original, Stunts, Playground, more

Bridge Constructor for iOS is now on sale for $1. Regularly $2, today’s deal is a solid 50% off and matching our previous mention. We haven’t seen it go for any less than this in years. This classic has been steadily updated and is ready to go for the latest Apple devices. Featuring 40 different levels, players must become a master bridge maker using a series of resources or just watch the whole thing topple over under the weight of Super Tank Trucks and more. It carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 12,000 gamers. You’ll find more details and some additional Bridge Constructor iOS/Mac deals below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Before you go dig in to the rest of today’s Bridge Constructor deals, go grab R.B.I. Baseball 19 at its all-time lowest price ever and Parashoot Stan while it’s FREE (Reg. $1). This morning’s roundup also has some great price drops including The Inner World games, Get ‘Em, Dead Age, A Bleaker Predicklement and more.

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Stunts: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Playground: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Bridge Constructor: $4 (Reg. $8)

Today’s Best Game Deals: MLB The Show 19 $30, Zelda Link’s Awakening $49.50, more

Bridge Constructor:

In Bridge Constructor you have to prove yourself as an accomplished master bridge builder. Play 40 different levels, and build bridges over deep valleys, canals, and rivers. Stress tests reveal whether the bridge you build can withstand the daily stress of continual use from cars, trucks and, more recently, super-heavy tank trucks.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!