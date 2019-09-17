Take down the Baron Bully in Parashoot Stan on iOS, now FREE (Reg. $1)

From one of the designers that helped create Conker’s Bad Fur Day with Rare, comes Parashoot Stan. The iOS action game has players take control of Captain Stanley Ottershaw as he attempts to send the Baron Bully “crashing from the skies” using any means necessary. “Zoom, spin, somersault, crash, dive, burn, bite, explode or shoot your way through wave after wave of different enemies”. This one has sat at $1 for years now without budging, until today that is. You can now download this one to your iOS library for free. Recently updated with some spring cleaning alterations and bug fixes, this one has absolutely zero in-app purchases to get in the way. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

iOS Universal: Parashoot Stan: FREE (Reg. $1)

Parashoot Stan:

From the designer of the BAFTA award winning ‘Conker’s Bad Fur Day’ PARASHOOT STAN invites you to take on and defeat the antics of BARON BULLY and send him crashing from the skies. Dare you, Captain Stanley Ottershaw, take on the challenge? Find out how tough a war hero you really are.

