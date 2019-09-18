Today’s Best Game Deals: MLB The Show 19 $30, Zelda Link’s Awakening $49.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering MLB The Show 19 on PS4 for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Currently matched at GameStop. We don’t see deals on The Show very often, so if you’ve had your eye on this one, don’t hesitate. You’ll be lucky to find it at all on Amazon, never mind at just $30. Head below for deals on titles like LEGO Worlds, Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening pre-orders, Persona 5, Thief, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and many more.

More game/console deals:

