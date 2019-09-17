R.B.I. Baseball 19 for iOS hits its all-time lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $7)

We are now seeing R.B.I. Baseball 19 on iOS for just $1.99. Regularly $7, this is a new all-time low on the highly-rated sports game. While we have seen some deals in the $3 and $4 range previously, R.B.I. Baseball 19 has never dropped this low before today. This one features authentic MLB rosters and player models as well as 165+ all-time legends including the likes of Jackie Robinson, Ted Williams, and Reggie Jackson. Franchise Mode allows you to carry your team across multiple seasons, trade for the ultimate lineup and much more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 gamers. More details below.

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 19: $2 (Reg. $7)

R.B.I. Baseball 19:

R.B.I. Baseball 19 has more additions and improvements than ever before, delivering Franchise Mode and heightened authenticity to deliver a genuine MLB experience – not to mention hundreds of new animations, brand new player models, every official 2019 uniform, more player gear, improved ball physics and environments, and more!

