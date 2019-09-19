Amazon 1-day Logitech sale from $24: Keyboards, speakers, more (Up to 40% off)

- Sep. 19th 2019 7:52 am ET

Best of 9to5Toys Feature


Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Logitech gaming and productivity gear. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members for in orders over $25 and carries solid ratings. We are seeing up to $100 off its high-end gaming headsets, an Amazon all-time low on its MX speaker system and some great prices on both mice and keyboards from just $24. Whether you’re updating the home office or your gaming rig, you’ll certainly want to head below for our top picks from today’s Logitech Gold Box.

Top Picks from the Logitech Sale:

However, if you’re looking to upgrade your gaming audio even more, we still have Sennheiser’s Professional Headset at nearly $100 off and SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro Wireless Headset at $76 off. As for additional keyboard options, Razer’s Cynosa Chroma RGB Keyboard is at its all-time low right now and G.SKILL’s RIPJAWS Mechanical Keyboard is down at $65.

Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Stereo Speakers:

  • Easy-Switch technology lets you seamlessly switch between audio sources—just pause the audio on one and press play on the other
  • 24 Watt Peak/12 Watt RMS power and superior drivers deliver balanced audio. Well designed port tubes play notes that most speakers this size cannot; Bluetooth version: 4.1
  • Adjust the volume and pair Bluetooth devices with a light touch to the motion-activated, back-lit controls on the speaker front

