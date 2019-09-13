Level up your game with 24% off G.SKILL’s RIPJAWS Mechanical Keyboard at $65

- Sep. 13th 2019 1:24 pm ET

Get this deal
$85 $65
0

Amazon offers the G.SKILL RIPJAWS KM780R Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $64.99 shipped. Typically selling for $85, that’s good for a 24% discount and marks the lowest offer we’ve seen in all of 2019. G.SKILL’s gaming keyboard is based around Cherry MX Brown switches and is complemented by red backlighting, as well as an aluminum construction. Plus, it sports six macro keys, dedicated media controls, and more to help streamline your gaming setup. Its roster of features makes it a must for any battlestation. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of customers.

Complete your battlestation upgrade by picking up Amazon’s in-house XXL gaming mousepad at $12. With room for your new keyboard and more, this is a great way to spend the savings from today’s deal. It’s backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 1,400 gamers.

G.SKILL RIPJAWS Mechanical Keyboard features:

The RIPJAWS KM780R MX mechanical keyboard is taking the world by storm with its revolutionary features, focused engineering, and avant-garde aesthetics. The KM780R MX has been thoroughly tested by eSports gamers from CS:GO (FPS), League of Legends (MOBA), and Starcraft II (RTS) to ensure the Cherry MX Brown switches can keep up with the APM of the fastest players. G.SKILL has created a work of art which is both appealing to the eye and functional.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$85 $65

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Gskill

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go