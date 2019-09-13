Level up your game with 24% off G.SKILL’s RIPJAWS Mechanical Keyboard at $65

Amazon offers the G.SKILL RIPJAWS KM780R Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $64.99 shipped. Typically selling for $85, that’s good for a 24% discount and marks the lowest offer we’ve seen in all of 2019. G.SKILL’s gaming keyboard is based around Cherry MX Brown switches and is complemented by red backlighting, as well as an aluminum construction. Plus, it sports six macro keys, dedicated media controls, and more to help streamline your gaming setup. Its roster of features makes it a must for any battlestation. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of customers.

G.SKILL RIPJAWS Mechanical Keyboard features:

The RIPJAWS KM780R MX mechanical keyboard is taking the world by storm with its revolutionary features, focused engineering, and avant-garde aesthetics. The KM780R MX has been thoroughly tested by eSports gamers from CS:GO (FPS), League of Legends (MOBA), and Starcraft II (RTS) to ensure the Cherry MX Brown switches can keep up with the APM of the fastest players. G.SKILL has created a work of art which is both appealing to the eye and functional.

