This morning TCL has finally revealed its 2019 TV lineup which was first teased back at CES 2019. Better late than never, the popular budget-friendly brand is introducing an all-new 8-series along with a refresh of both its 5- and 6-series as well. Most of TCL’s latest releases will include Roku functionality, which has become a staple of the brand over the years. Head below for additional details about each model and what you can expect from TCL’s 2019 TV lineup.

TCL 8-Series UHDTV with Roku

Headlining today’s announcement is TCL’s 8-Series line which comes in as the most premium and feature-laden of the bunch. It will ship in two sizes, both with 4K capabilities, including a 65-inch model at $1,999 and a larger 75-inch panel for $2,999. TCL has previously promised an 8K version of these displays but today’s news reveals that those listings will not be available until 2020. Pricing is still up in the air at the time of publishing.

TCL is pushing a nearly bezel-free design and a sleek new base that is reminiscent of some Samsung offerings we’ve seen before. 8-Series ships with support for 4K and HDR, but the real headliner here is the brand’s first QLED panel. Samsung and VIZIO are of course known for their offerings that feature this technology, but this is the maiden voyage for TCL. Roku functionality rounds out the list of notable specs on the 8-series.

5- and 6-series arrive with more budget-friendly pricing

Meanwhile, TCL’s 2019 lineup also includes the 6-series which will start at $600 and hit later this summer in both 55- and 65-inch varieties. It ships with a QLED panel also along with 4K and HDR10 support and that same near bezel-less design. You won’t find as much in the localized-dimming department as the 8-series, but TCL still promises notable contrast improvements in comparison to its other offerings.

The 5-series rounds out today’s offerings by ditching the QLED support while still packing a 4K panel. Dolby Vision and HDR10 remain on the lowest price models from TCL’s latest lineup. Prices start at $300 with 43-, 50-, 55-, and 65-inch models available later this year.

9to5Toys’ Take

TCL has always been a favorite of ours here at 9to5Toys. With budget-friendly pricing and a solid list of features, this continues with the brand’s 2019 lineup. It’s too bad the 8K panels aren’t ready to ship yet. However, with minimal content actually ready for that resolution, TCL probably isn’t in much of a rush to get those displays out the door.

Source: TCL

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!