Amazon’s OG Echo Show can be yours for just $50 + Fire TV Cube down to $60

Today only, Woot offers the first-generation Amazon Echo Show for $49.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Having originally sold for $230, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $20 and is right around the 2019 all-time low. For comparison, Amazon will sell you a used one for $85 right now. Amazon’s first-generation Echo Show packs a 7-inch touchscreen display, alongside access to Alexa. It’ll also allow you to pull up smart security camera feeds, watch videos, and much more. This is a sold option for those who may not need the latest and greatest, but still want to expand their Alexa setup. Over 18,000 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. More below.

Also on sale today at Woot you’ll find the Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K Streaming Media Player for $59.99. That’s good for a 40% discount from the going rate at Amazon and matches one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. While Amazon just unveiled the second generation of its Fire TV Cube, the OG model still features 4K HDR-compatible media playback, Alexa controls, and more. We said it was an “aggressive initial step towards a voice-controlled home theater” in our hands-on review. Rated 4/5 stars from over 6,400 customers.

First Gen. Amazon Echo Show features:

Voice responses from Alexa are now enhanced with visuals and optimized for visibility across the room. Call or message your family and friends that also have an Echo or the Alexa App, get the news with a video flash briefing, see your Prime Photos, shop with your voice, see lyrics with Amazon Music, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more. All you have to do is ask.

