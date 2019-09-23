Today, we are seeing a notable Parallels Desktop deals. That includes the standard, single machine subscriptions of its popular virtual machine software as well the perpetual license and business-oriented versions. Simply apply coupon code 914-DZF-EVK during the checkout process to take 10% off your order. This will yield the best possible price on almost all versions right now. Head below for more details.

Parallels Desktop Deals:

The standard Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac is available in two flavors: a yearly subscription or a perpetual license. The difference being the yearly sub version is eligible for free upgrades, but the perpetual license is not.

But more importantly, the Parallels Desktop deals vary here as well. For example, the code above will drop the perpetual license option from $100 down to $90, which is the current best price around. However, the yearly subscription option drops to $71.99 with the promo code. That’s still $2 more than Amazon Prime members will be charged right now (be sure to clip the on-page coupon).

Beyond that, the Pro and Business Editions, which can be found right here and are now starting from $90, are both at the lowest we can find direct. Just remember to use the code above.

It is easily one of the best options in the category, so don’t miss today’s Parallels Desktop deals. You can read all about the latest version, our hands-on impressions and the newest features in our review right here.

And Even More:

We also still have up to 20% off the Parallels competitor VMware right now. Outside of the Amazon offer above, the prices are about the same in both promotions. That’s on top of a notable Pixelbites bundle with Fantastical 2 and even more in this morning’s roundup.

Parallels Desktop 15:

The fastest, easiest and most powerful application for running Windows® on Mac®—without rebooting. Includes 30+ utilities to simplify everyday tasks on Mac and Windows. Today we are offering 10% off on Parallels Desktop perpetual License, Parallels Desktop Standard 1Y, Parallels Desktop PRO and Parallels Desktop Business Edition. (Discount is valid for the 1st year of subscription only). This promotion begins will be available until October 1 11:59pm PST.

