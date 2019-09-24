Tesla’s official iPhone X/S leather folio sees rare discount to $26 (Reg. $45)

Tesla’s official Amazon storefront offers its Leather iPhone X/S Folio Case for $25.91 shipped. Regularly $45, today’s deal is a match of the best we’ve seen all-time. Tesla introduced a lineup of iPhone accessories a while back but the deals (and inventory) have been tough to come by as its no longer sold directly anymore. This folio offers an embossed Tesla logo, satin finish, and storage for a few credit cards or IDs. A must-have for any true Tesla fan. Early reviews are positive with 60% of reviewers leaving a 4+ star rating at Amazon.

Put your savings towards some Tesla-focused reading. Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future for $12 on Kindle or paperback takes a deep dive behind the genius of the brand’s CEO. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon which traces the journey of Elon Musk from South Africa to today.

Tesla Leather iPhone X/S Folio features:

The Tesla iPhone X Folio Case is designed to protect your iPhone X in understated style while providing three wallet slots for storing cards or cash. Finished in satin leatherette with an embossed Tesla logo, the Tesla iPhone X Folio Case will fit both iPhone X and iPhone XS. Designed by Tesla.

