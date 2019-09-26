This dock charges your iPhone, Apple Watch, and three other devices for $23.50

Treatlife Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Oittm 5-in-1 iPhone and Apple Watch charging station for $23.39 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code ZWSK3DCC at checkout. This is down over 35% from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we have tracked all-time. With the ability to power five different devices with a single wall outlet, this is the ultimate travel companion. You’ll be able to dock both your iPhone and Apple Watch on this charging station (as long as you provide your own cables), while the three rear 2.4A USB-A ports are perfect for powering other devices. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Update 4:45 PM: Amazon offers the Belkin Powerhouse Charge Dock for Apple Watch and iPhone at $79.99 shipped. Usually selling for $100, today’s price cut marks the lowest we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon. Compared to the featured deal, this dock standouts thanks to including built-in Apple Watch and Lightning cables, as well as a more elegant design. Over 125 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Not looking to charge everything at once? The elago W3 Stand for Apple Watch is a great friend for your wrist’s companion. It allows you to easily dock and charge your Apple Watch, provided you already have a spare cable. I’ve owned this little stand for quite a while (and so has Trevor, who gave it a glowing review) and always get compliments on it when friends come over. At $9 Prime shipped, it’s an easy option to pick up when looking for simple ways to power your Watch.

Oittm iPhone and Apple Watch Dock features:

The iPhone charging cable and apple watch magnetic cable is not included. Limiting current for each port and the wide voltage, which can smart detect to prevent your devices against over-current, overheating and short circuit, no longer worry about damaging your iWatch/iPhone/iPad etc.

Made of high quality refined crafted Aluminum, silicone, ABS Plastic. Light Weight, Sturdy and Fashion. Super convenient and perfect for daily use. To avoid the scratch of your phone, pls carefully and slightly when you install the aluminum bracket of back and place the phone.

Built-in cord organizing space can help you manage your long cable, make your desk neat and less clutter. The cable must be placed neatly, or you can’t close the lid. Pls follow the installation instructions and pics of “Enhance Brand Content” page to install this stand.

3-port USB in the back allows you to charge your iPhone & Apple Watch along with any three Additional Devices simultaneously. This stand offers you more convenience of charging your devices in one place.

