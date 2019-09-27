Bandai’s Very Little Nightmares sees first price drop on iOS: $5 (30% off)

Bandai’s Very Little Nightmares is an escape room meets puzzle adventure. The regularly $7 iOS version is now on sale for $4.99. That’s the very first price drop and the lowest we have tracked on the App Store. Players must help the girl in the yellow raincoat avoid enemies, discover puzzles to solve and finally to escape from the strange mansion she woke up in. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

iOS Universal: Very Little Nightmares: $5 (Reg. $7)

Very Little Nightmares:

Enter the world of Very Little Nightmares, a puzzle adventure game that mixes a cute and creepy universe. Help the Girl in the Yellow Raincoat survive in a hostile house and find a way to get her out. As she awakens in an unknown mansion, you must guide her through each room. What a fate to fall here, a place where everything wants to see her dead.

