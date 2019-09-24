Alien Blackout for iOS/Android matching its all time low at $1 (Reg. $5)

Initially unveiled at the top of the year, Alien: Blackout for iOS continues the story of Amanda Ripley from the console Alien Isolation title. While we have seen a couple price drops since then, today you can now download the game for just $1. Regularly $5, we have seen it drop this low once before and it only lasted a single day (back in April). Needless to say, don’t sleep on this one. Trapped on a crippled Weyland-Yutani space station, you must help your crew survive the deadly Xenomorph lurking through the halls. Oh and, Google Play is also offering it for the same price for Android users. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

And be sure to head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best iOS and Mac app deals. You’ll find everything from Toppl, iWriter and ColorFold to Last Voyage, FineScanner PRO-PDF Scanner, and many more. And in case you missed it, we are now seeing up to $10 off a series of Parallels subscriptions (and perpetual licenses) as well as a a notable Pixelbites bundle with Fantastical 2.

iOS Universal: Alien: Blackout: $1 (Reg. $5)

Android: Alien: Blackout: $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Sonic Forces Switch $16, Sega Genesis Classics $20, more

Alien: Blackout:

The terror of Alien is brought to life in Alien: Blackout. Try to stay alive while trapped aboard a crippled Weyland-Yutani space station carrying a deadly Xenomorph as it tirelessly hunts you and the crew. Outsmart the perfect hunter by making perilous choices. Players must rely on the damaged controls of the space station or risk sacrificing crew members to avoid deadly contact, permanently altering the outcome of the game.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!