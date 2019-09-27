J.Crew’s revamping your fall wardrobe with 40% off outerwear, sweaters, more

J.Crew offers 30% off your purchase and 40% off fall favorites with code TGIFALL at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Now is a great time to update your denim for fall and the men’s 484 Slim-Fit Stretch Jeans are a must-have. Originally these jeans were priced at $118, however during the sale you can find them for $71. This style features a flattering dark wash and a modern hem that can easily be rolled to show off your kicks. Built-in stretch promotes comfort and mobility throughout the day too. Head below the jump to find even more deals from J.Crew.
Our top picks for men include:
- Chore Jacket in Brushed Lambswool $83 (Orig. $138)
- Garment-dyed Slub Cotton Henley $26 (Orig. $43)
- Garment-dyed French Half-Zip $48 (Orig. $80)
- American Pima Cotton Oxford Shirt $42 (Orig. $70)
- 484 Slim-Fit Stretch Jeans $71 (Orig. $118)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Quilted Downtown Field Jacket is a classic and versatile piece for this fall. Its quilted design is timeless and I personally love its olive color. Best of all, it’s currently on sale for $101 and originally was priced at $168. Rated 4.7/5 stars from J.Crew customers.
Our top picks for women include:
- Fuzzy Balloon-sleeve Turtleneck Sweater $118 (Orig. $168)
- Ella Open-Front Long-Sleeve Blazer $101 (Orig. $168)
- Snap Collar Sweatshirt in Polartec Fleece $83 (Orig. $138)
- Quilted Downtown Field Jacket $101 (Orig. $168)
- Curvy Toothpick Jeans in Dryden Wash $69 (Orig. $115)
- …and even more deals…
