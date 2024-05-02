Today’s best game deals: Princess Peach Showtime! hits Amazon low at $51.50, more

While we are now tracking loads of Star Wars game deals ahead of May the 4th already, this morning we are taking a look at a notable deal on a brand new Switch release, Princess Peach: Showtime!. The regularly $60 title has now dropped to its Amazon low price at $51.52 shipped for folks looking to snag a physical copy without waiting all year for the chance it might drop lower. Just keep in mind, some lucky Costco members are able to score it for a touch less at just under $50 right now. Either way these are some of the best prices we have tracked yet on the family-friendly new Peach game. We enjoyed our hands-on time with the experience ahead of release, and now’s your chance to help Peach and Stella save the Sparkle Theater from Grape and the Sour Bunch at a discount. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Score a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card for $45
- Super Mario RPG $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $47.50 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $27 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Star Wars: Heritage Pack $40 (Reg. $60)
- Actraiser Renaissance eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $29 (Reg. $40)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $25 (Reg. $30)
- Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star $40 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Xbox Star Wars game sale from $3.50
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $30 (Reg. $70
- Lords of the Fallen $20 (Reg. $70)
- Gotham Knights $10 (Reg. $20)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Golden Week Sale sale: up to 60% off
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Atomic Heart $30 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
