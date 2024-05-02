Today’s best game deals: Princess Peach Showtime! hits Amazon low at $51.50, more

While we are now tracking loads of Star Wars game deals ahead of May the 4th already, this morning we are taking a look at a notable deal on a brand new Switch release, Princess Peach: Showtime!. The regularly $60 title has now dropped to its Amazon low price at $51.52 shipped for folks looking to snag a physical copy without waiting all year for the chance it might drop lower. Just keep in mind, some lucky Costco members are able to score it for a touch less at just under $50 right now. Either way these are some of the best prices we have tracked yet on the family-friendly new Peach game. We enjoyed our hands-on time with the experience ahead of release, and now’s your chance to help Peach and Stella save the Sparkle Theater from Grape and the Sour Bunch at a discount. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

