Amazon offers deep discounts on LEGO Star Wars, Creator, City, more from $8

Following the release of yesterday’s new Rise of Skywalker kits, Amazon is now offering notable discounts on a variety of LEGO Star Wars sets. One standout is on the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon at $109.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Normally selling for $170, today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Featuring a white and blue color scheme, this iteration of the fastest ship in the galaxy offers a more pristine version of Han Solo’s famous vessel. This 1,400-piece set includes six minifigures, a furnished interior, and stacks up to over 18-inches long. Head below for more LEGO Star Wars deals, as well as other discounts from $8.

Amazon is also notably offering the LEGO Mars Research Shuttle for $31.99 shipped. This usually $40 kit was just released this past summer and has never been on sale before. It stacks up to 270 pieces and includes two astronaut minifigures, a mars rover, and more. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing LEGO’s massive Ninjago City sets on sale from $184 (up to $60 off), plus more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!