Amazon offers deep discounts on LEGO Star Wars, Creator, City, more from $8

- Sep. 27th 2019 12:48 pm ET

0

Following the release of yesterday’s new Rise of Skywalker kits, Amazon is now offering notable discounts on a variety of LEGO Star Wars sets. One standout is on the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon at $109.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Normally selling for $170, today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Featuring a white and blue color scheme, this iteration of the fastest ship in the galaxy offers a more pristine version of Han Solo’s famous vessel. This 1,400-piece set includes six minifigures, a furnished interior, and stacks up to over 18-inches long. Head below for more LEGO Star Wars deals, as well as other discounts from $8.

Amazon is also notably offering the LEGO Mars Research Shuttle for $31.99 shipped. This usually $40 kit was just released this past summer and has never been on sale before. It stacks up to 270 pieces and includes two astronaut minifigures, a mars rover, and more. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing LEGO’s massive Ninjago City sets on sale from $184 (up to $60 off), plus more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
LEGO

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go