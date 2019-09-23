Assemble LEGO’s massive Ninjago City sets from $184 (up to $60 off), more

- Sep. 23rd 2019 2:14 pm ET

0

Amazon currently offers the Ninjago City Docks for $183.99 shipped. Normally selling for $230, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, is the second best we’ve seen all-time and comes within $4 of the Amazon low from Prime Day. Comprised of 3,553 bricks, this set assembles a modular dock scene that comes complete with 13 minifigures. It comes packed with detail and is about as display-worthy of a set as they come. I picked this one up the last time it went on sale and would definitely recommend, especially at a discount. Head below for more from $8.

Also on sale at Amazon is the Ninjago City set for $239.99 shipped. This one typically sells for $300, with today’s offer not only marking the first notable price drop we’ve seen, but also a new all-time low. Stacking up to 4,867 pieces, this massive three-story building is packed with plenty of detail. Living up to the city naming, it includes 16 minifigures as well. Note: shipping is delayed a tad, though you can still lock-in your order at the price right now.

Other LEGO deals include:

And don’t forget that you can still save up to 40% on LEGO Jurassic World, Minecraft, Star Wars, and more from $12.

