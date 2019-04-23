If yesterday’s look at the upcoming 4,100-piece Technic Liebherr R 9800 wasn’t enough to fill your of LEGO, you’re in luck. Today we’re now getting a look at several of LEGO’s upcoming space-themed City and Creator Sets. With ten new builds on the horizon, LEGO fans will be able to add everything from a launch control center and space rover to a wilderness cabin and more to their collections. Head below for a look at all ten of the upcoming builds, which are due out later this year.

Today’s batch of new releases come to us courtesy of two international retailers. Dutch seller KelCha Toys is to thank for the LEGO space-themed sets, while Belgian retailer Toy Champ has given an early look at the Creator kits.

LEGO City blasts off with new space sets

Headlining the newly showcased builds are six space-themed creations. These kits follow LEGO’s recent trend of focusing on out-of-this-world builds, and adds plenty of new models, minifigures and more to the ever-growing theme. LEGO’s six new space builds include:

60224 Maintenance Mission Shuttle: $10 | 84 pieces

60225 Rover Test Drive: $20 | 202 pieces

60226 Mars Research Shuttle: $30 | 273 pieces

60230 People Pack – Space Research and Development: $40 | 209 pieces

60227 Moon Base: $50 | 412 pieces

60228 Space Research Rocket Control Center: $100 | 837 pieces

Most notably from these upcoming releases is the Space Research Rocket Control Center, which features a unique new brick-built spaceship. The space-themed People Pack is also sure to be a big hit, with a variety of new figures to expand your LEGO City’s space program.

Turning our attention to back on Earth, the upcoming LEGO Creator kits are less focused on a single overall theme. At the more affordable end of builds, you have the Wilderness Cabin which is joined by a Double Rotor Helicopter, Carousel and lastly the Townhouse and Pet Shop. All four of the sets can be re-assembled into alternate builds, just like past releases.

31098 Wilderness Cabin: $40

31096 Double Rotor Helicopter: $60

31095 Carousel: $60

31097 Townhouse and Pet Shop: $100

LEGO’s new City and Creator sets assemble this summer

All of the new LEGO City space-themed and Creator sets are due out sometime this summer. As of now, exact dates have yet to be announced. We’re expecting them to be coming to stores at the beginning of either May or June, in line with past LEGO releases.

9to5Toys’ Take

In the past, I haven’t been wild about LEGO’s City theme. But now that the six new space-centric builds are headlining the series, it’s hard to not be a fan. The upcoming Creator sets are very enticing as well, and mix it up from many of the vehicle-focused 2-in-1s we’ve seen before.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!