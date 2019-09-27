Nintendo’s Switch Lite is making headlines as a fantastic portable console. We recently went hands-on with the latest in portable gaming, calling it “an even more delightfully portable version of Nintendo’s hit hybrid.” If you’re looking for the best way to carry your Switch Lite around, Waterfield Designs has you covered. We loved their Sutter Sling Pouch for the original Switch, and the company’s latest will be no exception.

Waterfield Designs’ Nintendo Switch Lite products are built to impress

If you don’t know much about Waterfield Designs, the company makes all of its leather goods in San Francisco. I love the quality behind their products and personally own and use multiple. The leather is matched by no-one and the zipper, interior, and overall design are next to none. My favorite product announcement this time around would be the Pouch, as it carries the tried and true Waterfield design. It comes in a variety of colors and fabrics, however, my favorite is the waxed canvas. Any time I buy something from Waterfield, I make sure I get the waxed canvas version. The leather and design wear very well, making sure your new case has character to last a lifetime.

The Pouch also has an optional slot for Waterfield’s 10-game leather cardholder, should you pick it up. I have the cardholder for my Switch and it works great, making sure I always have easy access to any title I want to play. Inside of the Pouch, you’ll find room for Switch Lite, USB-C cable, a few games, headphones, and the game cartridge holder. This makes sure that you’re always ready to roll whenever you get bit by the gaming bug.

The CitySlicker is perfect for those who want a more traditional design

The CitySlicker from Waterfield is build to be a bit larger. The inside is quite a bit roomier than the Pouch, offering up room for the console, USB-C cable, HDMI, five Switch games, and Anker’s PowerCore+ 20100 (or other similar styled portable batteries.) That’s right, this carrying case is built to keep a portable battery with you while gaming on-the-go, so nothing can come between you and beating the next level of your favorite Zelda game.

CitySlicker, however, doesn’t come in a waxed canvas option for the Switch Lite. You can opt for many colors, my favorite of which would be the Grizzly Leather. This colorway looks similar to the waxed canvas but with a twist, as it has a black base.

Waterfield’s Slip Case is perfect for ultimate portability

If you’re wanting something that’s ultra-portable, just like the Switch Lite, then the Slip Case from Waterfield gets the job done. This is an all-new case designed specifically for Switch Lite gamers who are always on-the-go.

In the Slip Case, you’ll be able to fit your console, a charging cable, and the 10-game cardholder (should you pick it up.) That’s quite a bit less than the other cases above can hold, but the Slip Case is also much smaller, as it’s built to be the most portable case that Waterfield makes for the Switch Lite.

Pricing and availability of Waterfield Designs’ Nintendo Switch Lite accessories

The Pouch for Switch Lite will run you $49 and is shipping within five days of purchase. The CitySlicker will set you back $79 and is slated to ship come October 4th. The Slip Case, however, will run you $59 and will begin shipping October 11th.

