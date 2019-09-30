Enter The House of Da Vinci on iOS for $3, now matching all-time low (Reg. $5)

The House of Da Vinci is an escape room mystery game with an interesting twist. You’re investigating the disappearance of your master, Leonardo DaVinci, while attempting to solve the mechanical puzzles he has left behind. Regularly $5, you can now download this for all your iOS devices at just $2.99. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the App Store. This 3D puzzle adventure experience has garnered a 4+ star rating from over 14,000 gamers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’ll want to head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals. There are some particularly notable apps on sale today including OK Golf, Muse Dash, Home Behind, Braveland and the highly-ranted Pant identification app, PlantSnap Pro. We also still have the ver first price drop on Bandai Namco’s Very Little Nightmares at 50% off.

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci: $3 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Cuphead for Switch $16, Mega Man 11 from $16, more

The House of Da Vinci:

Enter The House of Da Vinci, a new must-try 3D puzzle adventure game. Solve mechanical puzzles, discover hidden objects, escape from rooms and dive into the authentic atmosphere of the Renaissance. Use all your wits to find out what’s behind your master’s disappearance.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!