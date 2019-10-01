Handcrafted leather messenger and toiletry bags from $24 for today only

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on Aaron Leather messenger and toiletry bags. Starting from $24, shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. The Vintage Handmade Leather Canvas Messenger Bag is down to $29.99 in brown or grey. Regularly $50 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $35, today’s deal is the best price we can find. This handcrafted bag features 100% leather, metal zippers and antique-style brass fittings. You’ll also find a 13.3-inch padded laptop sleeve along with a series of internal pockets and a slip compartment for your iPad. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More deals and details below.

You’ll want to browse through the rest of today’s Aaron Leather sale right here for more options. Another notable option here is the Aaron Leather Toiletry Bag in Walnut for $23.99. Regularly $40 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $30, this is also the lowest price we can find and one of the best we have ever tracked. Described as a “Crazy Horse Vintage Leather Toiletry Bag”, it has two separate compartments for wet and dry items as well as YKK metal zippers and an external pocket. Rated 4+ stars.

Looking for a backpack instead? Samsonite’s Tectonic Backpack is down at $48 (Save 20%) and this Targus backpack hauls Apple’s biggest MacBook and iPad Pro for $56 (Save 30%). Also be sure to check out the new Away luggage styles right here.

Aaron Vintage Leather Canvas Messenger Bag:

Handcrafted by some of the finest craftsmen with top grain leather and heavy-duty 17oz canvas, this unisex leather cross-body bag is just about perfect for all professional needs. The shoulder strap is durable and comfortable, with detachable designing could be easily adjust its length when needed and can be removed to make your bag as a business briefcase.

