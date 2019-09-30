This Targus backpack hauls Apple’s biggest MacBook + iPad Pro: $56 (Save 30%)

- Sep. 30th 2019 2:43 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Targus CitySmart Pro Backpack for $55.99 shipped. That’s up to 30% off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is within $2 of the lowest Amazon offer we’ve seen in over a year. With room for Apple’s biggest MacBook and iPad Pro, this backpack is the real deal. Additionally, there’s a whole bunch of storage throughout, providing plenty of space for headphones, sunglasses, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t need as much room, Lenovo’s $19 Laptop Backpack is definitely worth a look. It features a slim design that’s still capable of holding 15.6-inch laptops, making it a great option for hauling an iPad Pro or MacBook. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Targus CitySmart Pro Backpack features:

  • Patented checkpoint-friendly design
  • Extra-large main compartment (10.5″ x 4″ x 14″)
  • Adjustable padded shoulder straps make it comfortable to carry.Integrated trolley strap for easier travel
  • Dimension:13.50 x 18.25 x 8.75(W x H x D)

