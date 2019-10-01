Can you survive famine and make it out alive? Home Behind for iOS down to $2

Home Behind puts players in the shoes of a refugee cast out of his/her homeland. Players must survive the struggle, famine, and sickness in order to make it safely to Europe. The regularly $3 survival experience is now available for $1.99 on the App Store. This is matching the all-time low outside of a one-time sale back in March. This game features random generation so no two play throughs are the same, as well as an interesting take on the RPG formula as players must keep track of their mood, nutrition, and water levels. Rated 4+ stars from over 130 gamers. More details below.

iOS Universal: Home Behind: $2 (Reg. $3)

Home Behind:

In Home Behind, you take on the role of a refugee cast out from your homeland by a band of rebels. Your home and the peace you enjoyed has been destroyed, and your family has disappeared. Can you survive the struggle, famine, and sickness to make it to the safety of Europe?

