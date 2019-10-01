Target now offering BOGO 20% off App Store Gift Cards, deals from $27

Target has now launched a Buy One Get One 20% off App Store Gift Card promotion. The price drop applies on all denominations from $15 through $100 and will deliver for free via email. Simply add any two cards to your cart and the discount will automatically hit at checkout. You can mix and match denominations but the 20% off will always be applied to the the lowest value card. Deals start from $27 and go up from there. REDcard holders will receive an additional 5% off. Head below for more details.

While we have certainly seen deeper discounts in the past, this is a solid chance to score some free iTunes/App Store credit you were going to spend anyway. You can get even deeper deals on the app, game and movie deals we post on a regular basis as well. Apple is offering a series of iconic films from $7 alongside the weekly $1 rental and more. As for the games and apps, you’ll find all of today’s best in this morning’s roundup and in our Games Guide.

Speaking of gift cards, we also have 20% off Regal Cinemas right now with deals from $20.

App Store Gift Cards:

One card, millions of ways to enjoy it. Use the App Store & iTunes Gift Card to get apps, games, music, movies and TV shows. Available in a variety of denominations – spend it on in-app content, books, TV show subscriptions or even iCloud storage to secure files from all your Apple devices.

