Razor’s Power Core Electric Scooter goes 10MPH for 70 minutes: $97 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the Razor Power Core 90 Electric Scooter for $97 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally $120 at Best Buy and around the same at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked recently. As the weather cools and you make your way outside, this Razer electric scooter will easily transport you anywhere. It packs a battery that will last up to 10 miles (or about 70 minutes), and it can reach speeds of up to 10 miles per hour. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

With your savings, make safety a priority. While most people normally think of helmets when it comes to safety, and they are crucial, another must is elbow and knee pads. At $16 Prime shipped, this set is great for kids ages 8-14, making sure they’re safe from any falls that might happen.

Razor Power Core Electric Scooter features:

New power core Technology and design features 2x the increased ride Time and 50% more power than the original Razor E90

Maintenance free with no Alignment, no chain, and no chain tensioner needed

Features a kick start, high-torque hub motor, push-button throttle, hand-operated front fender brake, urethane front wheel, and retractable kickstand

Recommended for ages 8 and up; supports riders up to 120 pounds

Features rear wheel drive for increased traction and control

