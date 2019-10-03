Samsung’s Curved 32-inch Monitor struts a sleek design at $210 (30% off), more

Today only, Woot offers the Samsung Curved 32-inch 1080p CF391 Monitor for $209.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically selling for $300, like you’ll find at Best Buy and Samsung right now, that’s good for a 30% discount and is the second best price we’ve tracked in 2019. Featuring a 32-inch curved 1080p display, this monitor is a sleek way to increase the screen real estate on your desk. It features thin bezels and a white design that’s sure to blend well with even more minimalistic workstations. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at HDMI and DisplayPort for connecting to a Mac or PC. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 355 customers. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Regardless of which monitor you’ll be picking up, ensure it’ll work with your newer MacBook by putting the savings from today’s deal towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable.

Plus, don’t forget that Samsung’s 27-inch Space Monitor has returned to the Amazon all-time low at $250 ($100 off). And if you’re in search of a place to rest a new monitor, this $11 metal AmazonBasics stand is now 37% off.

Samsung Curved 32-inch 1080p Monitor features:

Jump into your graphics work or your favorite game titles with the immersive surface of this Samsung curved monitor. The curved monitor follows your field of vision, providing distraction-free viewing. The generous 32-inch screen on this Samsung curved monitor features a 3000:1 contrast ratio and offers crisp, clear images and colors.

