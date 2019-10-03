Rest your MacBook or a monitor on this $11 metal AmazonBasics stand (37% off)

Amazon currently offers its AmazonBasics Metal MacBook and Monitor Stand in silver for $11.23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $18, today’s offer saves you over 37%, is the best price we’ve tracked in several months and comes within $1 of the Amazon low. For comparison, right now you’ll pay $17 for the black color variant. This metal stand can elevate a MacBook or monitor 4.25-inches above your desk to help improve the ergonomics of one’s setup. It provides an 11 by 14.6 by 4.25-inch space to sit workspace accessories on and the raised design offers a place to store a keyboard or other peripherals. Over 835 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

For under $11 at Amazon, you’ll be hard-pressed to come across an alternative monitor stand, metal or otherwise. Though if you don’t mind skipping the Amazon branding and higher ratings, this monitor riser will only set you back $10.50 when you clip the on-page coupon.

Regardless, perfect use of your savings here is to grab this four-pack of Nite Ize Gear Ties, that are on sale for just $2 at Amazon.

AmazonBasics Metal Monitor Stand features:

Monitor stand raises monitor up 4.25 inches, improving ergonomics

Made of durable metal with black enamel coating

Holds up to 40 pounds to hold even the largest monitors

Store game consoles, laptops or other items underneath

Measures approximately 11 by 14.6 by 4.25 inches (LxWxH)

