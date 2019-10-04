Explore the “breathtaking” open-world Evertale RPG on iOS, now FREE (Reg. $1)

Evertale is an open-world RPG for iOS. Much like Neo Monsters on mobile and Pokemon on console, this is one of those RPGs where you collect monsters, train them and take them in to battle. Regularly $1 on the App Store, it is now available for free. In fact, this is both the first notable price drop and the first time we have seen the game available free of charge. It features a single-player offline story but you can also “build your team and test your skills against global players online” in PvP leagues and form guilds. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,000 gamers. More details below.

iOS Universal: Evertale: FREE (Reg. $1)

Evertale:

Dive into a breathtaking fantasy world filled with mysterious monsters to capture, battle, and train. Explore sprawling landscapes, bustling cities, and mythical dungeons in this expansive open-world RPG! Join a band of unlikely heroes and free the world of Erden from the deadly Pandemonium. Collect, train, and evolve over 180 creatures and warriors to fight alongside in supercharged monster battles!

