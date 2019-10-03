Enter the augmented reality battle zones of Smash Tanks! on iOS: $1 (50% off)

Smash Tanks! is an AR experience for iOS that sits among the top ranked board games on the App Store. Although it does lean more towards the action side of things. You’ll be smashing your opponent’s tanks out in the real world via augmented reality tech in both single player matches and multiplayer. Regularly $2, you can now download this one to all of your iOS devices for $1. At 50% off, only once before today have we seen this one down this low. Completely void of in-app purchases, ads and loot boxes, it has garnered a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.

iOS Universal: Smash Tanks! – AR Board Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

Smash Tanks! – AR Board Game :

Battle friends & family in AR. Let’s SMASH TANKS! • Tank battles in AUGMENTED REALITY (AR) • 1 or 2 device MULTIPLAYER • Battle bots in SINGLE PLAYER • Fling TANKS and SMASH your opponents • Use EXPLOSIVE weapons • TOTAL DESTRUCTION for endless strategy

